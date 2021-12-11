Jarell DeLynn Zimmerman, 21, of Robesonia, passed away peacefully at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after a seven-month battle with a brain tumor. Born December 25, 1999, in Lebanon County, he was the son of Michael R. and Christina R. (Lehman) Zimmerman.
He was a member of Sharon Mennonite Fellowship.
In addition to his parents, Jarell is survived by three brothers, Shane Zimmerman, Rylan Zimmerman, and Bransyn Zimmerman; four sisters, Adria Zimmerman, Jaida Zimmerman, Givana Zimmerman, and Raina Zimmerman, all at home; paternal grandparents, Harold and Grace Ann (Martin) Zimmerman of Myerstown; maternal grandfather, Delmas Lehman of Myerstown; paternal great-grandmother, Edith (Horst) Zimmerman of Lebanon and his maternal great-grandfather, Amos Zimmerman of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mabel Lehman and a cousin, Alana Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at Garrett’s Mill, 9 Terry Lane, Lebanon, PA. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10 AM at Sharon Mennonite Fellowship, 581 Union Road, Lebanon, followed by an additional viewing before the interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
