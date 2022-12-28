Jared Warren Weaver, 42, of Reinholds, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Lancaster to Ervin and the late Margaret (Good) Weaver and was the husband of Carla (Weaver) Weaver with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
A man of strong faith, he was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church, where he served as an associate Pastor for six years. He desired to see others grow in their relationship to Jesus and was dedicated to mentoring other's faith.
Jared was part of the ownership team for Deer Country Farm and Lawn. He served on the church relations committee at Hinkletown Mennonite School. He was an avid hunter, hunting in Alaska, Canada and throughout the United States. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the cabin.
In addition to his wife and father, Jared is survived by three children, Skyler Weaver, Brantley Weaver, Sierra Weaver; and two siblings, Kelli, wife of Dan Smith, Joe, husband of Beth Weaver.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 9 to 10 AM at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Pastor Glenn Sauder officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jared's memory may be made to Hinkletown Mennonite School, 272 Wanner Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.