Jared Robert Rhinier, 38, of Richfield, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Monroe Township, Juniata County. He was born at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA, on January 22, 1982 to Robert and Elizabeth (Smith) Rhinier of Elizabethtown, PA. On January 5, 2011, Jared married the love of his life, Jocinda Elizabeth Mott. They shared over 9 years of marriage and the birth of their precious son, Micah E. Rhinier.
Jared attended Mountainview Christian School and graduated through a home-school program in 2000. He also attended Bob Jones University and Millersville University before entering the Army National Guard. Jared served in the Army National Guard from 2007 to 2013, serving one year in Afghanistan. For the past five years, he was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture as a food inspector at Empire Kosher in Mifflintown, PA. Jared was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Mexico, PA, where he played the piano, and he and Jocinda taught the young children's church. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, loving wife, and precious son, Jared is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pastor J. Arthur and Joyce Mott of Middleburg, PA; a sister, Lynnelle Brown and her husband Parke, and their son, Henry Brown; and a brother, Joseph Rhinier and his wife Carissa, and their daughter, Chloe Rhinier. He is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother-in-law, Joshua A. Mott.
A private burial with military honors provided by the Juniata County Veterans Council will be held at Niemonds Cemetery in Richfield, PA, at the discretion of the family. Pastor J. Arthur Mott who is associated with the Foundation Bible Church in Freeburg, PA, will be officiating.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Jared, may be made to the trust fund that has been set-up for his son's education at any branch of Pennian Bank. The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA have been entrusted with the arrangements.
