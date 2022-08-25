Jared Eugene Capwell, born July 17, 1982. My beloved son and father, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many, many people. May he Rest in Peace as of July 27, 2022 when he went to live forever with our Lord.
He lived life as an adventure seeker, always looking for something new. Maybe sometimes with too many daredevil moves. He was a terrific artist and always painted or drew artwork for his daughter, niece, and nephew. We are thankful for the time we had with him and please remember him as the guy who could always bring a smile or laugh no matter what the situation. He walked into a room and lit it up. His personality will live on through his daughter, Luci. She is a spitfire with a heart of gold just like her Daddy. Please join us in a celebration of life for Jared Capwell. August 27, 2022 from 1-6 PM at Ephrata Park (Tom Grater).