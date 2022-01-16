Janna Rae (Steinruck) Lifford, age 54, of Chesterland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at home after a battle with cancer. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on July 12, 1967, the younger daughter of Robert and Floris (Morris) Steinruck.
Janna earned her Juris Doctor (JD) from University of Akron School of Law in 1994 and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Grove City College in 1989. She graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster, PA in 1985. In college, Janna was a member of the Sigma Delta Phi sorority in which she served as Secretary.
She served as an Assistant Prosecutor with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in Cleveland, Ohio for nearly 17 years until her death. Previously she worked as an Assistant Prosecutor in Ashland County, Ohio; Clinton County, Ohio; and Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
Janna was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, most recently Mayfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and ice skating, and volunteered at several U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Janna also enjoyed spending time with her large extended family.
She is survived by her husband, John Lifford; daughter Anita Lifford; parents Robert and Floris (Morris) Steinruck of Lancaster, PA; sister Marci (Steinruck) Andrews and husband, Robert, of Leesburg, VA; nieces Laura Andrews of Alexandria, VA and Rachel Andrews of Leesburg, VA; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd, Lititz, PA 17543 or https://mds.org/donate-usa/.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA 17579.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the burial arrangements.