Jann "Barry" Furnier, 72, of Lititz, PA, passed away on August 8, 2021, at Reading Hospital. Born in Smock, PA, he was the son of the late Pershing Frances and Norma June Furnier. He was the loving husband of Margie Furnier.
Retired after working many years in labor with various companies, Barry enjoyed spending time with his family and hobbies of fishing, hunting, and collecting sports memorabilia. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.
In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his son, Jann Furnier of Lancaster and step sons, Kenneth Good of Lititz, and Ronald Good, husband of Kimberly, of Drumore. He is also survived by a sister, Judy, brothers, Bill and Jim, along with nephews, nieces, and cousins. Barry was preceded in death by brothers, Bob, Rick, and Joe.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ephrata Cancer Center at 460 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »