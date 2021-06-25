Janis L. Ritchey, 74, of Mountville, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of Clair W. Ritchey with whom she celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on February 5, 2021. She was born in Ehrenfeld, daughter of the late James W. and Mary Riley Gilman.
Janis was a graduate of Portage Area High School, Class of 1964. She spent most of her career in the Healthcare field having been a Nurse's Aide at Moravian Manor and St. Anne's Retirement Community. While at St. Anne's, she received her Activities Director Certification and was the Activity Coordinator until her retirement in 2012. Janis attended Grace Church, Willow Street. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with their Life Group's friends at church. One of her biggest and proudest accomplishments was her family. Janis loved to spend her days with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved those special moments making ice cream floats, milkshakes and singing her favorite nursery rhymes and songs to them. One being "Bushel and a Peck." Janis had a love for cooking and her family looked forward to her Ham Potpie, and their different, "traditional" Christmas meal, comprised of some of their favorite Polish dishes. Her yearly girl's weekend to NYC with her niece Kathy, daughters and granddaughters was another one of her favorite times, where they enjoyed Broadway shows, shopping and dinner at Carmines. Janis also had a love for reading with Mary Higgins Clark and Karen Kingsbury being two of her favorite authors.
Surviving in addition to her husband, two daughters: Barb A. (Calvin J.) Jurman, Lititz and Kerry A. (Lester "Jake") Funk, Central Manor. One son: Jeffrey T. (Kelly L.) Ritchey, Millersville. Seven grandchildren: Michelle, Kimberly, Layne, Alexis, Josh, Hannah and Megan. Four great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Morgan, Charlotte and Everleigh. Also, a special boy that blessed her life: Trenton Holt. She was preceded in death by one brother: James Gilman and one sister: Lois Weaver.
The funeral service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Smith officiating. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers; memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
