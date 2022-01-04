Mrs. Janis Beahm McClelland, age 72, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born May 19, 1949, in Abington, PA, a daughter of the late William Edward Beahm and Ruth Schroeder Beahm and was the wife of the late Robert Byron McClelland.
Mrs. McClelland graduated with a BA degree in History and Political Science from Temple University in 1971. She retired from CNA as a claims adjuster trainer. Mrs. McClelland enjoyed reading, playing cards (pinochle was her favorite game), music, walking on the beach, college football, Eagles football, and taking yearly family trips.
The beach was her favorite place to be. North Myrtle Beach, SC was home for her and Robert for over 15 years. She dearly loved her grandchildren and was a big influence in their lives.
Mrs. McClelland is survived by her daughter, Andrea Henley (Carlyle Barton); Robert's son, Mark McClelland (Catherine); four grandchildren, Hayleigh, Sarah, Bryce, and Brynn; her sister, Nancy Peterson (David); and a daughter-in-law, Ania McClelland.
Mrs. McClelland was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McClelland; Robert's son, Timothy McClelland; and her parents.
The Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Mrs. McClelland will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Lancaster Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Kyle Sims.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Rd., Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
