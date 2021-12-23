Janice Y. Vanderslice, age 83, formerly of Atglen, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Vanderslice, Jr. who passed away on June 12, 1984. She was born in Manheim, daughter of the late Walter & Katherine Drescher Blantz.
In the past she attended Wesley United Methodist Church. She graduated from Solanco High School class of 1956 and Bryland Institute of Coatesville. She was self-employed as a cosmetologist in Atglen since 1971. She enjoyed flowers, outside work and traveling.
Surviving is a daughter, Robin M. Vanderslice of Christiana, 2 siblings: Jerrold Blantz of Ronks and Julie Blantz of Kensington, MD. She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory L. Vanderslice, 6 brothers: Walter, Richard, Glenn, Clair, Dale and Robert Blantz, Sr.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Tuesday, December 28th at 2 p.m. with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Interment will be in the Parkesburg Catholic Cemetery. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
