Janice Y. Homsher, 80, of Marietta passed away on August 12th, 2020. She was born in Landisville to the late Harvey and Beatrice Drace. She was a Homemaker and mother.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching TV. Janice adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice leaves behind her children, Joan, wife of William Yates of Haltom City, TX, William Randler of Bainbridge, Arlene Weaver of Sarasota, FL, Terri Michael of Ronks, Brian, husband of Cathi Randler of Wake Forest, NC; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Harvey, husband of Doris Drace of Manheim, Betty Antes of Mount Joy, Teresa, wife of Bob Nace of Mount Joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Homsher in 1980.
Services for Janice will be private. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://dbafoundation.org/donate/.