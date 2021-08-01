Janice (Witman) Martin, 90, formerly of New Holland, Pennsylvania, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, July 11, 2021
Born on February 8, 1931, in Lancaster, Janice was the daughter of the late Roy and Eva (Sietz) Witman. She was the devoted wife of Donald W. Martin, former owner of Floor Craft flooring store, with whom she shared sixty-seven years of marriage.
Janice graduated from New Holland High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked for Sperry New Holland, later leaving to work at the Blue Ball National Bank. Janice was a very loving and dedicated Mother in raising her four children. She enjoyed the sunsets on her back patio and working at the antique co-op stand that she and Don shared. Janice was a member of Salem Bible Church in Voganville for forty-nine years, and what was most important to her was the relationship she had with her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Greg Martin (Linda) of Ephrata, Gary Martin (Lisa) of Huntington Arkansas, Garth Martin (Martha) of East Earl and daughter Jill Martin also of East Earl. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Jeremiah Barr, Shiloh Strain (Bruce), Danielle Covert (Erik), Titus Martin (Rhonda), Derek Martin, Curtis Martin, Tara Cooper (Trevor), and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings: Phyllis Overly and Tom Witman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings: Helen Styer, Hazel Weaver, Reba McConahay, Rod Witman and an infant brother.
The family would like to dearly thank the caregivers of Keystone Villa of Ephrata and Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County for the loving care provided which reflected God's love.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Memorial service at Salem Bible Church, 430 Voganville Road, Voganville PA on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Fry officiating. The family will receive friends and family in the church for one hour prior to the time of the service. Inurnment will be held in Voganville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
Beck Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.beckfuneral.com