Janice V. Swinehart May 7, 1937 to July 25, 2020

Janice V. Swinehart, 83, of Lancaster County, PA, passed away in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Berl and Ethel Wagner of Pequea. She was the wife of the late John E. Swinehart.
Janice worked for many years at International Signal & Control (ISC) before retiring from Sechan Electronics in 1999. She and John enjoyed 46 years of marriage and spent many hours together gardening, going to auctions, and enjoying their home in East Petersburg. In recent years, she lived near her daughter, Kathleen and granddaughter, Elizabeth and family, outside of Charleston.
Surviving are: two daughters, Kathleen M. Airhart and Carol J. Stauffer; two step sons, John G. Swinehart and Kenneth E. Swinehart; granddaughters, Elizabeth Bilbrey and Jessica Childers, daughters of Kathleen; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren through her marriage to John; and three sisters, Patricia King, Joan Ranzinger, and Nancy Barnard.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Neala (Dolly) Cauler and her step daughter, Donna Simpson.
A graveside service will be held at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery in Leola, PA on July 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Furman's – Leola
