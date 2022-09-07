Janice Townsend Hoopes was born on August 14, 1945 in Coatesville, PA to the late Robert R. and Harriet Chambers Townsend. She departed peacefully on September 4, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Janice graduated from Octorara Senior High School in 1963. She attended Messiah College in 1964 and then graduated with a B.S. in Social Work from West Chester State College in 1968. She was the wife Arthur J. Hoopes, Jr. for 40 years. Janice spent her working career as a homemaker, a volunteer for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Chester County and later as a librarian at Parkesburg Free Library. She was a member of the Coatesville Bible Fellowship where she was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years. Janice enjoyed reading, gardening, bicycling, walking the dogs and taking trips to Ocean City, New Jersey and with Bob Neff Tours, and spending time with her family.
Janice is preceded by her husband Arthur J. Hoopes, Jr., her brothers Robert R. Townsend and Lawrence A. Townsend. She is survived by her brother David E. Townsend, her sister Susan K. Miller (L. Kenneth), sister-in-law, Jayne P. Townsend, 4 children, Steven K. Hoopes, David B. Hoopes (Mindy), Jeffrey M. Hoopes, and Jonathan T. Hoopes, and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Coatesville Bible Fellowship, 6 N. 4th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation period from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow at Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Parkesburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to support Coatesville Bible Fellowship or the Parkesburg Free Library.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.WildeFuneralHome.com.