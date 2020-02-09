On February 5, Janice Riegel, age 81, passed into the arms of her loving Father while living at the Willow Valley Community. Born in Baltimore, MD, Janice was the daughter of the late Dr. Judson L. and Catherine Anderson. She was the wife of Walter E. Riegel, Jr., whom she married October 3, 1964 in Summit, NJ.
Janice worked as a Medical Secretary at CIBA Pharmaceutical in Summit, NJ from 1960-65 and later worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for both Vassar Brothers Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. When her family moved to Lancaster in 1993, she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for General Internal Medicine of Lancaster until December 2007.
Janice was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neffsville, where she was a member of the prayer chain, a greeter, and wrote monthly prayer poems for the church journal and shut-ins.
For 10 years, Janice did extensive volunteer work for both Hospice of Lancaster County and the Oncology Wing at Lancaster General Hospital.
Janice is survived by her husband, Walter, and her three sons: Jeffrey Allen and his wife, Gail, and their two daughters, Allison and Katherine of Ashburn, VA, their son, Gary David of Alexandria, VA, and their son, Darrell Thomas of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11am at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with the Pastors Craig Ross and Sarah Teichmann officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held at 9:30am before the funeral service. Interment will be at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address, noting the Debt Reduction Fund, or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence to Janice's family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »