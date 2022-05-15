Janice Potter was loaned to this world on February 13, 1963 and was returned to her heavenly father on May 11th, 2022. Janice was surrounded by love and lived her last glorious days with her beloved fianc Andre Dunbar. Janice was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and her sister and has one surviving sister, Georgiann Potter and many nieces and nephews. Janice was proud to tell anyone who listened that she was a Chester, PA native.
Janice was a ray of sunshine with a faith that radiated. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She impacted and touched the lives of many people. Janice was a woman in long term recovery and left this world with 21 years of continuous recovery time. She was a mentor, friend, sister, sponsor, sponsee and many other titles to many people. Janice could transform a room when she walked into it with a gentleness and grace that we all admired.
Janice loved new adventures and spending time with family and friends, and she was the infamous selfie queen bee. Janice loved to feed people, listen to worship music and give everyone she met little gifts she had stored in her trunk. She lived life like there was no tomorrow. She was frisky and free. To say Janice will be missed here on this earth is an understatement. She has left her mark on all our lives, and we will always be thinking of her but we know she will continue to be surrounding us in all her beauty.
In lieu of flowers or donations Janice suggests that we live by a few words and thoughts that lead her: "Love thy neighbors as thy love themselves" James 2:8. In remembrance of Janice do small acts of kindness for one another. As Janice always said, "one thing can change everything".
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received at 5 PM.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com