Janice Neill, 64, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was the wife of David R. Neill, Sr., with whom she shared 25 years of marriage this past May 18th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Valere Siciensky Bresnack.
Janice had served as an assistant manager in years past at Sovereign Bank. She had also been a long-time employee at Woolworth's in Park City from the time of it's opening until closing.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
Janice loved to vacation in Pigeon Forge, TN for many years, was a big fan of NASCAR, the Phillies and Eagles, the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. She enjoyed country music and never missed an episode of Hawaii Five-O.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step son, David, Jr., her step grandson Jared, and by many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Christian Prayer Service on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a time of sharing following the Prayer Service so you are encouraged to bring a favorite memory or story of Janice to share.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Janice's memory to the American Diabetes Assn, Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com