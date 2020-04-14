Janice May Van Portway Currie passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence in the Willow Valley Memory center at the Glen in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She lived with Alzheimer's for five years.
Janice was born in Columbus, Ohio on 19 September 1935 to Evelyn Dutton and Osmond Vann Portway. She was raised in St. Johns, Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada.
In 1957, she married Kenneth Lesley Currie and they settled in Chateauguay, Quebec. In the mid-60s the couple immigrated to the United States and took up residence in Easton, Maryland where they lived for the next 33 years raising two children.
Janice worked as a secretary for the Talbot County Planning and Zoning office for twenty years and served as secretary for the Talbot County Board of Appeals, County Council and Electrical boards. It was the perfect job for her as it combined all her favorite things, organizing, helping others, and being in the know. After retiring in 1997, she and Ken moved to the Manor at Willow Valley in 1999.
Janice enjoyed reading, PBS programming, the Royals and of course walking. For years, in any weather, Janice could be seen on her evening 6-mile walks throughout the neighborhoods of Easton and then later Willow Valley. Her independence was extremely important and in her later years she was very grateful for the Willow Valley daily bus trips and then later the staff from Connections with whom she could continue weekly shopping excursions.
Janice was predeceased by her husband, Ken and son, Philip. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Adams (husband, John) of Wiesbaden, Germany and three grandchildren, Brooke, Bryce and Becca. She is also survived by her dear friend and love Jack Goeller who was by her side when she passed.
Private service at the convience of the family.
Please visit Janice's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »