Janice M. Rittenhouse, 81 of Lancaster, PA passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Galen D. Rittenhouse who passed away in 2006. Born in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Edgar William and Ada (Rankin) Schmook.
Mrs. Rittenhouse is survived by three daughters: Sherry Weaver wife of James Weaver, Terri Swann wife of Alan Swann, and Merri Weaver wife of William Weaver, Jr.; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Norma June Schmook.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the immediate family.
Donations may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602, in honor of Janice Rittenhouse.
