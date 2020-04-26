Janice M. Meisinger, 84, of Lancaster, PA (formerly of Columbia) died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Fremont and Lydia Martin. Janice was the loving wife of Frederick F. Meisinger, who died in 2008. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. To her many friends, she was known as Janice, Jaybird, and Red. Janice had a heart of gold and a gift to light up any room she entered with her broad smile and infectious laughter. Given a choice, Janice would have wanted to live forever; she loved life and her family. Her four children were her heart and soul; she will be deeply missed by them.
Janice was a homemaker and worked many years in the mercantile industry. She enjoyed music, dancing, bowling, gardening, crafts, and good wine. She was proud of her German heritage and often spoke of her grandparents' voyage to America. Janice was baptized in the Lutheran faith and was a member of the Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The children would like to express their sincere appreciation to the 5th floor nursing staff and aids of Conestoga View who took exceptional and compassionate care of their mother, and due to the pandemic, provided them with the opportunity to Facetime during their mother's final days.
Janice is survived by her four children: Sharon Meyers, wife of the late Ronald Meyers of Mountville; Susan L. Miltenberger of Landisville; Scott Meisinger, Sr. of Columbia; and Sheila Krow, wife of Brett Krow of Columbia; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Fremont (Joe) Martin, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, or to Concordia Evangelical Luthern Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
