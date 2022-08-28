Janice M. Kohl, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born in Reinholds, Janice was a daughter of the late Harry H. & Elva (Lutz) Showalter and the loving companion to Jeanne A. Brewer.
Janice grew up in Reinholds on a poultry farm and participated in 4-H, showing short horn steers at the Ephrata Fair. She loved raising her children, being a homemaker, and worked for the former Sunline Coach Co. for over 20 years. Janice was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to watching the Olympics and rooting for her grandchildren. Janice had an adventurous spirit, she loved hot air balloons, traveling and camping. She and Jeanne were members of the Susquehanna Valley Vanagon Club and enjoyed annual camping trips with friends to Knoebels. She was a faithful member of Peace United Church of Christ in Denver, where she formerly held a role on the Church Council and led the annual flower planting. Janice loved her dogs; Quinn was special to her. She loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be missed. We take great comfort in knowing that she is now present with her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her companion Jeanne, Janice is survived by her three children, Stacey Kohl, wife of Crystal Burrs of Sunnyvale, CA, Chad Kohl, husband of Jennifer (Wise) of Lancaster, and Hoyt Kohl, husband of Heather (Kilhefner) of Landisville; seven grandchildren, Eric Ryan, Aislynn, Madison, Avery, Lindsay, Hendrix, Haven; a great grandson, Luca; and a sister, Mardel Lausch. Janice was predeceased by her sister, Ardel Garner.
Viewings will be held at Peace United Church of Christ, 37 E Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517, on Fri., Sept. 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will begin Sat. at 11 a.m. at the church and interment will follow in Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
In addition to floral tributes, contributions are appreciated to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. www.goodfuneral.com
