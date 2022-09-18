Janice M. Hiltz

Janice Mary Singleton Hiltz went home to be with her Lord on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Lancaster, PA. She was born in Lancaster on March 9, 1936 and was the daughter of the late David P. and Verna (Musselman) Singleton.
Janice was a loving wife to Harry E. Hiltz, married for 67 years. She is also survived by two daughters, Melodie Plantholt and Barbara Marino; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to taking care of her family she took great pride in her home and had a passion for gardening.
A private interment was held at Smithville Church of God at the convenience of the family.
