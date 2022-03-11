Janice M. Barnum, 85, of Lancaster, PA and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She was the widow of the late John W. Barnum and daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Hylton) Hope.
Janice was a retired cashier and had most recently been employed at Sharp Shopper in Ephrata. She enjoyed music, especially bluegrass and older country music.
She will be lovingly missed by her four children: Michael R. Barnum of Altoona, PA, Wayne A. (Bettina) Barnum of Ephrata, PA, Linda S. Linter of Lancaster, PA, and Lisa H. (Liat) Katz of Rockville, MD; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister: Jean Gibson; three brothers: Jerry, David, and Bernard Hope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Edward Hope.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Monday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Friends will be received before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Janice's memory to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
