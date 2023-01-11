Janice Lynn Hughes

Janice Lynn (Williams) Hughes went home to be with the Lord on December 24th, 2022. She was just shy of her fifty-ninth birthday. She was born on January 2nd, 1964 to Janet S. Williams and the late Robert J. Williams.
Janice is survived by her husband John L. Hughes, Jr. and three children, Mychele "Miki" Holliday, Justin Hughes, and Yolonda "Yoyo" Hughes. Janice was a 1981 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Lancaster.
A memorial will be held on January 14th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Church of the Redeemer, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to funeral expenses by calling 717-684-2370 or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd. St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville