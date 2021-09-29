Janice Louise Illo (Dunton) 7/20/32 – 9/26/21

Janice Louise Dunton Illo, 89, of Shippensburg, died peacefully to the sound of her eldest son and his wife singing her favorite hymn on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born July 20th, 1932 to Doris Casler Horton and Rhoderick Dhu Dunton at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York. Janice was the wife of John Peter Illo, with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on July 26, 2021.
Janice attended high school in Ithaca, New York, and went to modeling school in New York City where she met and married her one true love. She loved to play piano, dance, sing, and write.
Her beloved John's teaching career took them in their early marriage to Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and finally to Shippensburg, where they put down roots in 1970. John retired from the Shippensburg University English Department in 1985.
Nothing meant more to Janice than her love of God and family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, always ready to babysit her grandchildren who loved her dearly.
A third-order Carmelite and dedicated member of Our Lady of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church in Shippensburg, she was an active volunteer, Sunday School teacher, and lector. Janice's projects for her parish work often kept her awake until the wee hours, but they were always completed, with a satisfied smile.
Janice has been in the care of her son Michael for the past three years. Her beautiful alto voice added beauty to every Mass she attended. She sang at home every day, instilling a love for music in her six children, most of whom sing, play instruments, or both.
She was the embodiment of pure positivity and love of God. She had an uncanny ability to find the gift in any situation. Through her years of declining health-which included a near-fatal car accident in 2007-she never gave up, and accepted each day as an opportunity for blessings and happiness.
Janice is survived by her six children; Camille Armantrout and her husband Bob of North Carolina, John Illo and his wife Darla of Shippensburg, Robert Illo and his wife Debra of Lancaster, Reverend Joseph Illo of San Francisco, Michael Illo of Shippensburg, and James Illo and his wife Kathryn of Medford Lakes, New Jersey; six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Preceding Janice in death were her parents, her elder sister, Jeanette Dunton Gifford, and her step granddaughter, Dara L Spisak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg. Rev. Ben Dunkelberger will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the Mass on Friday morning at the church.
Flowers, which Janice adored, will be welcomed. Wearing masks during the viewing and service is strongly encouraged out of consideration for the elderly and vulnerable attendees.
