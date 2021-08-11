Janice L. Ratmoko, 71, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Janice worked most recently at Lancaster Urology as an Office Manager. She was the daughter of late William and Nancy (Heck) Irvine. Janice was the wife of Bambang Ratmoko, with whom she shared 42 beautiful years of marriage.
Of the Lutheran faith, Janice enjoyed going to the New Jersey beaches, and had the experience of a lifetime traveling to Australia and Indonesia. Her favorite things to watch were Phillies baseball and Eagles football; she also enjoyed solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and reading. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her family and cooking out with them.
Her love will live on in her husband Bambang; two sons: Adam K. Ratmoko, of Philadephia and Joshua B. Ratmoko, husband of Dana N., of Millersville; two grandchildren: Hannah and Dylan; siblings: Jennifer Dinoa, Clarke Summit and Tom Irvine, of Lancaster; an aunt, Ruthie Colstock, of Harrisburg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »