Janice Lorraine Henry, 72, of Lancaster, passed away, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster. She was the companion of Reverend John F. Fueller.
Janice was born November 2, 1949, in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Miriam (Frey) Henry.
She graduated in 1968 from Penn Manor High School in Millersville, PA. She was employed for over 30 years with Lancaster General Hospital. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Red Rose Lodge #16, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Mountville Church of the Brethren in Mountville, PA.
In addition to her companion, Janice is survived by her cousins and friends.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Pearl Street United Methodist Church, 133 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 10:30 AM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery in Millersville. Officiating at her service will be her companion, Reverend John F. Fueller. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Church World Services, 308 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
