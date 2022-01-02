Janice (Jan) C. Jenks, 64, of New Providence passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 26, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Russel Gruel, Sr. and Ruth (Young) Gruel. She was the loving wife and best friend of Michael S. Jenks Sr. with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband Michael, she is survived by two sons, Michael S. Jenks Jr., husband of Bethany, of Lititz, and Jeremy B. Jenks, husband of Sharon, of Willow Street. Also surviving are two granddaughters, the apples of her eye, Ariana and Sophia, as well as one brother, Russel Gruel Jr., of Millersville.
Jan grew up on Fulton Street in Lancaster City and was a 1974 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
She worked as an administrative assistant for LGH for over 30 years before retiring in 2012. It was during this time that Jan built lifelong friendships with her best girlfriends.
Jan was happiest when spending time with her two beloved granddaughters and family. She loved camping, fishing, shopping, happy hour with her girlfriends, going to the pool in the summer; she enjoyed life to the fullest.
When she was going through hard times, Jan would count on her faith, her family and her friends to carry her through.
Jan will be missed for her outgoing personality and energy. She had so much love to give everyone around her and she would make sure it was known. If you were fortunate enough to know Jan, you truly will never forget her.
Family and friends will be received from 9-11AM with a Prayer Service to follow at 11AM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Due to a lifelong love of animals, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Janice’s memory to Pennsylvania SPCA-Lancaster Center. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com