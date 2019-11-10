Janice I. Hostetter, 71, of Myerstown, PA and formerly of Stevens, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Stoneridge-Poplar Run in Myerstown, PA.
Janice was born in Ephrata, PA to the late Marvin K. Lausch and Irene B. Eberly Lausch on July 27, 1948.
She was married to her loving husband, the late Aaron E. Hostetter, on September 9, 1967. They shared 39 years of marriage before Aaron's passing on October 26, 2006.
Janice is survived by two children: Desiree L. Wagner of Denver, PA and Brett A. Hostetter (April) of Roundup, MT; two grandchildren: Christopher R. and Maria E. Wagner; one brother: Robert C. Lausch (Jody) of Lititz, PA; one sister: Trish Fassnacht (Thomas) of Stevens, PA; several nieces and nephews; and son-in-law, Richard Wagner.
Janice worked as a medical secretary and was a member of Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck.
She was a U.S. Civil War enthusiast and president of the Pennsylvania Oak Ridge Boys Fan Club.
Janice loved music, dancing, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be strictly private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com