Devoted nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother, Janice Hunter Selfe died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital at age 79. At the time of her death, she resided in a cottage at Fairmont Homes after having lived in Terre Hill for over 40 years. She was married for 49 years to Charles G. Selfe, who died in 2011.
Janice was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland and a devoted attendee of Frederica Baptist Church in St. Simons, Georgia during the winter months. She will be missed by many friends at both churches for her generous love for others and strong faith in God.
Janice wanted to be a nurse since she was 8 years old. After graduating from Maryland General School of Nursing, she worked as a nurse for more than 50 years. She worked at Ephrata Community and Lancaster Osteopathic Hospitals, Fairmont Homes, as office nurse for Dr. Michael Szutowicz, and as a camp nurse at Greenview Bible Camp.
Janice was born in La Plata, Maryland on September 10, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Rev. Arthur L. Hunter and Lillian Oswald Hunter.
Janice is survived by her sister Marjorie McGee of Baltimore, daughter Loura Keepers and her husband Eric of Lancaster, son Duane Selfe and his wife Zania of Littleton, Colorado, granddaughter Olga Pysher and her husband Joel of Lancaster, and the light of her life, great-grandson Ivan Pysher.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Rd., New Holland with Pastor David Horst officiating. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Greenview Bible Camp, 520 Chapel Lane, Denver, PA 17517. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.