Janice G. Frey, 93, formerly of Strasburg, passed away at Willow Valley on Saturday, March 4, 2023. She was born in Iva, Strasburg Township to the late James and Edna (Ames) Guie and graduated from West Lampeter High School with the Class of 1947.
She met her husband the late James W. Frey, Jr. when they both worked for Armstrong World Industries, and they shared 49 years of marriage before Jim died in 2018. Janice worked in the data processing center and as a telephone operator for Armstrong for over 41 years. After retirement Jim and Janice were well known successful antique dealers.
She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She had also been active in the Strasburg Heritage Society.
Janice enjoyed her card club, playing pinochle, and working in her flower garden especially growing passion flowers. She and Jim enjoyed extensive travelling, and going to Clearwater, FL to cheer on their beloved Phillies in Spring training.
Surviving Janice are her nephew John Deckman, Jr. and his wife Avis of Strasburg, her niece Donna Amspacher of Ephrata, and a stepson and step grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was preceded in death by a stepson, and her sisters, Thelma Deckman, Eleanor Groff, and Mona Yuninger.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral at 11 AM with The Rev. David Ryan officiating, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Wesley U.M. Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Strasburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 281, Strasburg, PA 17579 or to Strasburg Heritage Society, P.O. Box 81, Strasburg, PA 17579.
