Janice Fitch

Janice K. (Koser) Fitch, 63, of Clay Township, entered eternal rest June 23, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in Lancaster to the late H. Eugene and Margaret "Peg" Koser, who farmed in East Lampeter Township. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William "Bill" Fitch.
Janice graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1975. She worked for more than 20 years as an aide at Clay Elementary School, where she relished being "Mrs. Fitch" and "the nice playground aide" to several hundred children whom she considered to be her own.
Janice's family and friends knew her as a loving woman who lived a Christian life. She was generous in giving to many charitable causes and in helping acquaintances and strangers in myriad ways.
In addition to her spouse, Janice is survived by: two children, Brian Fitch and Jennifer Fitch; one foster granddaughter; two siblings, Jerry married to Judy Koser and Julie McMullen.
The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Steinmetz's Cemetery, 1740 Steinmetz Rd., Stevens, PA. The visitation with family will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Life Mission – Haiti Inc., 420 E. Fulton St., Ephrata, PA 17522. Furman's – Leola