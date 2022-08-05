Janice E. Wissler, 67, of Lititz, passed away at home on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald Wissler, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage until his passing on December 10, 2013. Born in Teaneck, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Rund.
Janice was the owner of Brewer's Outlet in Lancaster for over 40 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her children Matthew Wissler (wife, Erin) and Emily Wissler (fianc, Jason Mento); and her grandchildren Samuel, Foster, and Matthew.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aarons Acres at www.aaronsacres.org.