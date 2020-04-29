Janice E. Vogel, 79, of Manheim and formerly of Juniata County, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stanley R. and Elizabeth Nissley Geib. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Vogel who died in 2015. Janice retired as a proofreader for Juniata Valley Bank, Juniata County. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, East Waterford. Her interests included reading, crossword puzzles and playing the piano.
Surviving is a son, Matthew D. husband of Kimberly Gish Vogel of Palmyra, three siblings: Rod husband of Lyn Geib of Manheim, Steve husband of Alice Geib of Brownstown, and Judy wife of Albert See of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Randall and Gerry Geib.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Janice's memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
