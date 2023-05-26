Janice E. Shenenberger, 88, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother died peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy and Nora Greiner Breneman. Janice was the loving wife of Kenneth E. Shenenberger and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
In her early years she was employed as a secretary at the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. She was a 1953 graduate of Mount Joy High School. Janice was an active and faithful member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church; previously she was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim; and volunteered many years in the nursery.
Janice and Ken loved to travel throughout the United States, and especially visiting in the Orlando Florida area. There were many special family vacations at the New Jersey and Maryland Shores. Janice enjoyed vegetable gardening, reading, and being a passionate Manheim Baron Sports Fan cheering with her husband for the home team. She had a deep love for her family, and cherished all the time she could spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ken, are four daughters: Pam wife of Jeff Ibach of Lititz, Beth wife of David Daniel of Manheim, Shenda Sensenich of Lititz, Stefne wife of Tony Shreiner of Manheim, two sons: Dennis husband of Roxie Shenenberger of Manheim, Phil husband of Nina Shenenberger of Brogue, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marian Mosemann of Manheim. Preceding her in death is a son-in-law, Edward Sensenich, a brother, Merle Breneman, and three sisters, Betty Hess, Arlene Nissley, and her twin sister, Jeanette Ebersole.
Services for Janice will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Janice's memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com