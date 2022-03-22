{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Janice E. (Hoch) Osborne, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of Williamsport, and Kutztown, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Mennonite Home, Lancaster. She was the widow of Billy W. Osborne who died on January 14, 1987. Born in Reading, PA, Janice was a daughter of the late Victor W. and Stella E. (Stahler) Hoch and was a longtime member of St. John{!W2ACUTE}s United Church of Christ, Kutztown.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Janice was a 1953 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a 1956 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing, where she obtained her Registered Nurse degree. She then attended Cedar Crest College, Allentown, where she graduated in 1974 with her Bachelor of Nursing degree. Janice was last employed as a Nurse Consultant at the Lancaster County Office of Aging, Lancaster, from 1997 until her retirement in 2002. Prior to that, she worked for both Reading and Allentown Visiting Nurses Associations, several nursing homes in Lycoming County and the Office of Aging in Lycoming-Clinton Counties.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Janice honorably and faithfully served her country in The United States Air Force, in the Nurse Corps, serving from 1958 to 1960.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Janice is survived by her two cousins, Stacey Fink, M.D., and David Hoch, as well as her sister-in-law, Sue Osborne, and several other extended family members. Along with her husband and parents, Janice was predeceased by her brother, Victor H. Hoch. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}A graveside funeral service to celebrate and honor Janice{!W2ACUTE}s life and burial will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, 15170 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, with The Reverend Scott M. Sanders officiating.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Ludwick Funeral Homes and Cremation Care, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
A living tribute »