Janice E. Lefever, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Susquehanna Rehabilitation Health Care Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the wife of the late Clarence M. Lefever who passed away on September 18, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Gerald P. and Janet Charles Martin.
Janice graduated from Penn Manor High School and attended school to receive her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She worked as an LPN at the former St. Joseph Hospital. She spent most of her career as a Secretary for Hartman, Underhill, and Brubaker LLP Law Firm, and worked as a secretary for two churches in Florida, Babson Park Community Church and Sun Ray United Methodist Church while she and her husband lived in Florida.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and making scrubbies for everyone. She was an active church member, singing in the choirs and being involved in church functions. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.
She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Debra Lefever of Lancaster, PA and Diane, wife of Steve Rambler, also of Lancaster, two grandchildren, Matthew Lefever (Kristina) and Erika Graham (Mike Gettier), and five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Noah, Ayden, Torin and Aedan.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor the life of Clarence M. and Janice E. Lefever at Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with The Rev. Harry Kaufhold officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The private interment will take place at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of your choice.
