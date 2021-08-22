Janice E. "Jan" Reifsnyder

Janice E. "Jan" Hafer Reifsnyder, 81, resident of Pequea, PA died Friday, August 13, 2021. She was the widow of the late Woody "Sherwood" Reifsnyder. Born in Reading, PA to the late Robert Hafer and Edith (Fisher) Hafer.
She graduated from Conrad Weiser High School and from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. She worked at the Wernersville State Hospital for 35 years, retiring as Director of Nursing in 1994.
Jan is survived by her son, Troy and daughter-in-law, Sherry Reifsnyder. She had three stepchildren, Jo Ann Mezaraups, Cindy Long and Bret Reifsnyder. Also surviving are 5 step grandchildren and 9 step great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »