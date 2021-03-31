Janice E. Hostetter, 79, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Weaver and Miriam Hagey.
Janice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland. She was an avid bowler, reader, and enjoyed bingo, card games, and puzzles. Above all, her greatest joy was her family.
Janice is survived by two sons, Darryl and Robert Hostetter of Denver; daughter Theresa, wife of Todd Bergman of Denver; grandson, Nathan Bergman of Denver; three siblings, Bill (Linda) Hagey of Lancaster; Jim (Janet) Hagey of Ephrata and Mary (Fred) Hellrich of Annapolis, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Johnny Hagey.
A celebration of Janice's life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions in Janice's memory may be made to American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
