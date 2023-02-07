Janice E. Hosler

Janice E. Hall Hosler, 81 of Paoli, PA. went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on (day month), 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer. Born in Hopewell PA, on September 3, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Roger E. Hall and Justina Cornelius Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald H. Hosler, and their children, Duane E. Hosler (Nicole) of Hatfield. and Kristen E. Smith (Craig) of Malvern, and three granddaughters, Ariel and Jorah Smith and Kensie Hosler, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by three sisters: Carroll, wife of Dr. J. Kenneth Kreider of Lititz, Eleanor, wife of Loren Nedrow of Mount Joy and Darlene, wife of Donald Ormsby of Roaring Springs, Pa. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Hall.
She was a graduate of Northern Bedford HS, class of 1959 and received her BS in Business Education from Elizabethtown College in 1963. She loved teaching and after retirement was a substitute teacher at Tredyffrin/Easttown and Great Valley School Districts for many years. She also served on the HOA Board of her community for 20 years.
She acquired a variety of collectibles over the years and was a superb craftsperson. Her greatest passion was cross-stitch, both framed and small cushions. She loved to garden and tend her flower plantings. She loved to go out to dinner and travel, making many family memories in Williamsburg, VA over the years.
The family would like to thank Penn Medicine and Dr. Langer of the Oncology group and all the support staff and home care and hospice nurses.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Interment will be private in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., West Pavilion, 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19104. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
