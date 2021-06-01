Janice E. Burkhart, 76, of Washington Boro, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was the wife of Ken E. Burkhart with whom she would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2021. She was born in Mountville, daughter of the late J. and Dot Enders. Janice was a school teacher for the Penn Manor School District for 42 years before her retirement. She was a member of Manor Church. Janice was a seamstress, enjoyed dogs, especially her Chihuahua, gardening, traveling, especially cruises and going to the beach at Virginia Beach.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: Chad E. (Kelly A.) Burkhart, Lancaster. Two brothers: Harold Enders, Mountville and Jay (Nancy) Enders, Lancaster.
The Funeral Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Mountville Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
