Janice C. (Kettelle) Maze, 82, of Manheim, PA. Born September 23, 1939 and passed away January 17, 2022. Daughter of the late Forrest and Florence Kettelle of Cranston, RI. Wife of Delbert B. Maze of Manheim, PA they were married May 27, 1961 and enjoyed more than 60 years of devoted marriage to each other with three wonderful sons, Bryon, John and Steven. Bryon and his wife Karen have two children; Brandon of Mount Joy, PA and Amanda Maze-Schultz together with her husband, Noah Schultz who reside in Alexandria, VA. John lives in Elizabethtown, PA and has a son Justin Maze in RI. Steven and his wife Danielle live in Akron, PA. Janice is survived by a sister, Susan Morris of Warwick, NY, a brother Bruce Kettelle of PA, a brother Wayne Kettelle of Naples, FL. Graduate of Cranston High School class of 1957 in Cranston, RI. The love of my life was my family. ONCE a mother, ALWAYS a mother. Family burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
A living tribute »