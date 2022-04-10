Janice C. Dunlevy, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, following complications of dementia. She was the loving wife of J. Thomas Dunlevy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Luther P., Sr., and Edna Mae Arnold Cummings.
She was a proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and enjoyed being a homemaker. In addition she was employed at the Lancaster Medical Bureau and was the Administrator for the Lancaster County Medical Society.
Janice served faithfully on the Finance Committee, Church Council, and many other committees and positions within Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She started attending Emmanuel Lutheran at seven years old. She was a member of the Lancaster Women's Club and their gourmet group, and she volunteered at the Lancaster Public Library for over 30 years.
She enjoyed scrabble, bridge, music, playing the piano and traveling to Migis Lodge on Lake Sebago, Maine since 1977. She and her family spent quality time in their homes in Vero Beach, FL, and Mt. Gretna.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by her two daughters, Jan D. (Thomas) Longenecker and Jill D. (James) Brewster, both of Lancaster; her sister, Lunda P. (Ray) Shaub, Lancaster; a niece and two nephews; and her grandchildren: Craig Longenecker, husband of Paige Boyer; Emily Longenecker; Kathryn Longenecker; Samantha Brewster; and Maxwell Brewster. She was preceded in death by her brother, Luther P. Cummings, Jr.; her granddaughter, Abigail L. Longenecker; and her very close cousin, Donna S. Stoner.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Gelhard House at Homestead Village for their thoughtful care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Janice's Funeral Service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. H. James Tanner officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Janice's name may be made to Abby's Foundation (abbysfoundation.org) P.O. Box 4692, Lancaster, PA, 17604; Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 540 W. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603; or Lancaster Public Library, 125 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Janice's Memorial Page at: