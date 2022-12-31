Janice (Bennett) Brenneman, 67, of New Holland, passed away on December 29, 2022 in her residence.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Maxine (Peterson) Bennett.
She was the loving wife of James P. Brenneman, Sr., with whom she married on August 16, 1980 and shared forty-two years of marriage.
She was a member of Bridgeville EC Church and was employed as a housekeeper for the Steamboat Inn and the Comfort Inn. She enjoyed painting and completing crafts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: James P. Brenneman, Jr. husband of Katie Brenneman, and Amy J. Brenneman. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Blake J. Brenneman and Kinley M. Brenneman and siblings: Willard Bennett, Raymond Bennett, Dorothy Stoltzfus and Dwayne Bennett.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Clayton Bennett.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Bridgeville EC Church, 5971 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555. There will be a viewing held at the church on Wednesday form 1 3 PM. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »