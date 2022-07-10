Janice Barrett Werner, 90, entered into rest on June 30, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. She shared 64 years of marriage with her late husband John Edison Werner before his death in 2019. They previously lived in Lititz, Exeter and Collegeville, PA. Born in Norristown, PA on September 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Lillian (Ellis) Barrett.
Janice was a 1949 graduate of Norristown High School. She served as an Administrative Assistant to the United Church of Christ Conference Minister in Collegeville, PA for over 30 years. Janice was a Past Matron of the Freeland Chapter #323 Order of the Eastern Star in Collegeville, PA.
She was an active lifetime member of the United Church of Christ and in recent years, a member of the Lititz Moravian Church.
Janice enjoyed traveling by train, a love she inherited from her father, a train conductor. She took immense pride in her sons, Keith E. Werner, husband of Jan (Braswell), Rocky Mount, NC and Mark J. Werner, husband of Nancy (Moyer) of Lititz, PA. Her true pride and joy were her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Elaine Herron and her infant sister Jean Barrett.
A graveside service will take place in God's Acre at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made payable to the Book of Remembrance at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »