Janice Anne Hokenson, 85, formerly of Keystone Villa, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Complete Care at Berkshire Center. She was the wife of David Kent Hokenson of Ephrata.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Life Fellowship, 420 East Fulton Street, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Plant a tree in memory of Janice Hokenson
A living tribute »
A living tribute »