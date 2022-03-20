Janice Anne Hokenson, 85, formerly of Keystone Villa, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Complete Care at Berkshire Center.
She was born in Kane to the late George Andrew and Ida Marcella (Fuller) Hopkins and was the wife of David Kent Hokenson with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
She was a member of Living Hope Community Church.
Janice was a teller and bank manager for PNC for 25 years in Bradford-Smethport. She enjoyed crocheting, journaling, playing piano, and doing crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with children and grandchildren and loved the Lord.
In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by two children, Kristine K., wife of Duane Metzler of Ephrata, Jeffrey, husband of Jodi (Snow) Hokenson of Arcade, NY; five grandchildren, Heidi (Craig) Carder, Bridget (James) Yansick, Hans (Kathryn) Hokenson, Courtney Metzler, Ashley (Andrew) Habecker and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Jeanne Schneller, Robert Hopkins, Gerald Hopkins, and Elton Hopkins.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Living Light Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janice's memory may be made to International Essential Tremor Foundation, 11111 W 95th Street, Suite 260, Overland Park, KS 66214-1846
