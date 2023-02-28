Janice Ann Taylor, 79, of Bowmansville, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She shared over 62 loving years of marriage with husband John L. Taylor, Sr.
Born in West Chester to the late Noel Wilson and Lora Louise (Lucas) Howington, Janice was part of the Downingtown High School Class of 1961. She served as President of the Downingtown Junior Women's Club. Before settling in Bowmansville, Janice was a member of the Thorndale Methodist Church. She previously worked as a service manager for Griffith and Bixler Furniture of Mohnton.
Janice treasured her family, and she truly took joy in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was "mom to everyone" She also enjoyed bowling, saltwater fishing, and playing video games with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Janice's memory will be treasured by their children: John L. Taylor, Jr. husband of Wendy, Bowmansville; Jeffrey S. Taylor husband of Natasha, Reading; Janice A. Schonour, fiance of Bob Wambold, Bowmansville; and Jennifer K., wife of Daniel Rottman, Lebanon. Janice is also survived by her grandchildren: John, Rachel, Emily, Megan, Micoleen, Steven, Kyle, John III, Joshua, and Jacob; and 11 great-grandchildren with one more expected. In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her brothers, Michael L. and Larry T. Howington; her son, Darryl K. Taylor (Pamela Chalmers); also two sons-in-law, Michael J. Schonour and Eric Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Four Diamonds, 1249 Cocoa Ave. #115, Hershey, PA 17033, or fourdiamonds.org.
Services for Janice will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.