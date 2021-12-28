Janice A. Durkaj, 78 of Pequea Township, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster on December 18, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William, Jr. and Della Stoltzfus Manotti. She was the wife of Raymond J. Durkaj who preceded her in death on January 2, 2020.
Janice graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1959, where she played softball. She retired from Burle Industries after 40 plus years of employment. She enjoyed watching figure skating, collecting birdhouses and working in her flower gardens. She loved watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with friends and family and making cheesecake, prime rib and twice baked potatoes. Janice and Ray enjoyed taking their pontoon boat out on the Susquehanna River and traveling in their RV. She loved all dogs, especially Labs.
Janice will be missed by her son, Rob, husband of Pamela Miller of Lancaster; brothers, Jack, husband of Eva Manotti of Pequea and William III, husband of Penny Manotti, of Lancaster and her dog, Jana. She is also survived by her daughter, Cindy; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great granddaughter, Rylee Havrilla.
There will be no services as per Janice's request. Memorial remembrances may be made in her memory to National Association of the Deaf, 8630 Fenton St., Ste. 820, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com
