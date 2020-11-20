Janice A. Carbaugh, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Luther Acres in Lititz. Born in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Irene (Trumpower) Bennett. Janice was the loving wife of the late Dale Eber Carbaugh, and they shared 68 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2011.
Janice worked as a repair technician for the Hamilton Watch Company, retiring in 1986 after 20 years of service. Following retirement, she and her husband began traveling the country in their R.V., spending most winters in Florida. Janice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a fabulous cook and baker, enjoyed crafting, and spending her time in her home and with family. She was a member of Keystone Church in Paradise.
Surviving are her three children: Dale L. Carbaugh and his wife Barb of Ephrata; Gary L. Carbaugh and his wife Barb of Huntsville, AL; and Brenda Weaver and her husband Tom of New Holland. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Services will be also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be offered to the Millersville VFW Post 7294, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, PA 17551. For online condolences and to watch livestreamed services, visit Janice's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com