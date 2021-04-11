Janette "Janie" Koscevic Tepsich

Janie Tepsich died peacefully April 8, 2021 with her family by her side. Born and raised in Steelton, she was the daughter of Croatian immigrants Rosie (Hrestak) and George Koscevic. The youngest of 7 children, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. She was born on June 6, 1930.
Jane was married for 58 years to her high school sweetheart, Leroy (Sugar) Tepsich. They were graduates of Steelton High School, class of '48, that dear ol' Blue & White. They loved to dance, visit the casinos, and vacation every summer in Ocean City, NJ with their family. Janie was an avid football fan and loved rooting for the Steel-High Rollers and the PSU Nittany Lions.
A graduate of the class of 1951 Mt. Sinai School of Nursing, now the Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, she began her nursing career at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. After several years of private duty nursing, Janie was one of the first 7 nurses hired by the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and had a wonderful nursing career in the Outpatient Plastic Surgery Clinic.
Janie was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church in Steelton where she was a member of the St. Nicholas Seniors, the Serbian/American Civic & Educational Club, and the Mothers Club. She loved her church and was blessed to receive Holy Communion the day before her passing.
She is survived by her 4 children, Leroy Tepsich (Martha) The Villages, FL, Leann Cox (Tim) Harrisburg, Lenny Tepsich (Tina) Marysville, and Lori Good (Loren) Lancaster. She cherished her 8 grandchildren Janelle, Krista, Tori, Nicole, Marshall, Nina, Lenny, and Alana, and 5 beautiful great-grandchildren Ashton, Gabriel, Jonas, Quinn, and Bella, as well as many nieces, nephews, Kumovi, and friends. She blessed all who knew her with her wit, wisdom, and love.
Her family appreciates the love and care she received from the staff at Country Meadows in Hershey.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church with Rev. Christopher Rocknage, her pastor, officiating. Please keep Jane's memory eternal by remembering her in prayer and being kind to everyone you meet. As she always said, "May God be with you today!" Arrangements are being handled by Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Oberlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janie's memory can be made to her church, St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 601 S. Harrisburg St., Oberlin, PA 17113.